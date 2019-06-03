SNY Announcer Ron Darling Back on the Job June 4

Ron Darling, baseball announcer on SNY, will return to the booth June 4. He took a leave of absence from the SNY booth in mid-April due to a mass in his chest that was found to be thyroid cancer.

SNY shows New York Mets games.

Darling also covers baseball for TBS. At SNY, he shares the booth with Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen. Darling and Hernandez were teammates on the Mets team that won the 1986 World Series. The trio has been calling Mets games since SNY launched in 2006.

“My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work,” he said in a statement. “The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track. I look forward to rejoining my partners Gary and Keith in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night’s Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field."

A former pitcher, Darling played for the Mets 1983-1991.