SNY Broadcaster Darling Battling Cancer

Ron Darling, baseball broadcaster on SNY and TBS, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He took a leave of absence from the New York Mets booth in mid-April due to a mass that had been found in his chest.

"After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” he said in a statement. “My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

Darling shares the SNY booth with Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen. Darling and Hernandez were teammates on the Mets team that won the 1986 World Series. A former pitcher, Darling played for the Mets 1983-1991.

The trio has been calling Mets games since SNY launched in 2006.

A Yale graduate, Darling’s book 108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game came out in April.