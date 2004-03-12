SNTA Show Attendance Rises

For the SNTA, it’s "show me the attendees."

More than 500 ad-agency and client-marketing executives attended the second annual Syndicated Network Television Association conference in New York March 11. The organization says that is a 30% increase over last year’s attendance.

SNTA’s new president, Mitch Burg, urged advertisers to take a fresh look at syndication especially in light of all the "fragmentation and low ratings in cable."

The SNTA conference ended with a star-studded gala at New York’s Grand Hyatt hotel. Among the celebrities in attendance were Ellen DeGeneres, Kiefer Sutherland, Tony Danza, George Lopez, Chris Matthews, Jane Pauley, and Regis Philbin.

SNTA is taking its show on the road this year with additional conferences in Chicago (March 15-16) and Los Angeles (March 18).