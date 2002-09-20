SNTA heads to New York

After months of deliberations, the Syndicated Network Television Association

will go ahead with a new winter conference in New York. SNTA president Gene

DeWitt confirmed the plan and said the conference is set for Feb. 26 at the

New York Sheraton.

"It was really a decision that was driven by our customers," DeWitt said, adding that the discussion to start a separate conference began this year after the

light turnout at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show among advertisers and media buyers.

The reason for the light turnout, based on feedback from the advertiser

community, was "because it wasn't in New York and because it was too early in

the year," DeWitt said.

So for the SNTA members, he added, NATPE "really didn't constitute enough

of a showcase for the syndicators' product. And if you're selling something and

your customers tell you they're not going to come to your sales pitch unless you

hold it in a different place and a different time, you better listen to them."

DeWitt said the response from agencies and media buyers has been "very

enthusiastic. They've told us this meets their needs, that it will save them

money on travel, they can bring the planners and the clients and will just work

better for them."