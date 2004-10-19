SNTA Clause Is Coming to Town

According to a Syndicated Network Television Association study, syndicated TV is the best way for advertisers to reach 11th-hour gift givers come December.

According a National Retail Federation spending study, consumers ponied up $220 billion in holiday spending last year, 70% of which was spent in December.

With the caveat that pushing syndication as a primo advertising destination is the association's stock in trade, it culled research from Nielsen and consumer spending studies to support that contention.

SNTA found that those last-minute consumers a) tend to be young adult males, who buy closer to the holiday season, and b) syndication tends to skew younger and hold its ratings during December.

“With syndication ratings remaining strong and skewing younger throughout December, and broadcast network ratings dropping by 15% in the same time period, it stands to reason that if you want to reach those last-minute shoppers, syndication is the place to do it,” said SNTA President Mitch Burg.

SNTA members include such big-time syndicators as Buena Vista, King World, NBC Universal, Paramount, Tribune, Twentieth and Warner Bros.

The slide show SNTA is using to pitch its holiday strength is at http://www.snta.org/content/pr/holiday.pdf