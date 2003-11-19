SNTA, ANA Set Conference Dates

The Syndicated Network Television Association said Tuesday it will hold three separate conferences next spring, one in New York, in co-ordination with the Association of National Advertisers, followed by conferences in Chicago and Los Angeles as well.

The New York event will be held on March 11 at the Grand Hyatt in New York, one day after the ANA Television Advertising Forum, to be held on March 10 at the Marriott Marquis.

That is a change in venue for ANA TV Forum, usually held at New York’s Plaza hotel in March. By coordinating with ANA, the intent is to boost attendance at both conferences "by providing optimal timing for advertisers interested in both events," the SNTA said in a release.

The decision to hold three conferences in three different cities, versus last year’s two-day affair in New York, came as a result of advertiser and agency feedback, SNTA said.

The Chicago conference will be held March 15-16 and the Los Angeles event will be held on March 18.

"One of our goals is to make the process as easy as possible for our clients," said SNTA chairman Howard Levy, who also heads advertiser sales for Buena Vista Television. "Working in conjunction with the ANA is a great example of how we have worked to make the most of the client experience."

ANA President Bob Liodice said his group was "excited" to be working with the SNTA so that the two conferences could be held back-to-back in New York.