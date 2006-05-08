Snow Will Have To Wait For First Conference

Turns out Tony Snow did not preside over his first press briefing Monday as some expected.

There was no press briefing, thought Snow did get to introduce Ambassador John Negroponte, director of National Intelligence.

Although Monday was Snow's first official day as replacement for Scott McClellan as White House press secretary, McClellan is traveling with the President, who will be on the road the next couple of days, and McClellan will "host the press gaggle" as a White House spokeswoman put it, from the road through Wednesday.

Snow, former speechwriter for the first President Bush, is expected to front his first press conference toward the end of the week.