Snow stays with Fox
Fox News Channel personality Tony Snow reupped his contract and is
attaching his moniker to his Sunday-morning show.
Fox News Sunday will now be known as Fox News Sunday with Tony
Snow.
Snow has hosted the public-affairs program since it launched in 1996.
He's also a political analyst for the news channel.
