Snow Named Bush Press Secretary

By

Fox radio host and Fox News Channel political analyst Tony Snow has been tapped to replace Scott McClellan as White House press secretary.

Snow, also former host of Fox News Sunday, worked for the first President Bush as head of speechwriting and deputy assistant for media affairs.

Snow began as a print journalist, including stints at the Detroit News, Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va., and editorial page editor of the Washington Times.