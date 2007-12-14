Snow for the Holidays: Former White House Spokesman on ABC Radio

Former White House spokesman Tony Snow returned to the airwaves Friday as a fill-in for Paul Harvey on his ABC Radio program -- a spot usually occupied by Gil Gross and occasionally by former Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) before his run for the presidency.

Snow talked briefly at the end of the broadcast about his health, saying that his cancer was still in remission, that he had big hair again -- brown, not the white it turned during earlier treatment -- and that he was doing well with good medicine and the prayers of his supporters.

Snow resigned as White House press secretary in September, saying that it was not becuase of the cancer but because after the bills associated with it, he needed to start making more money.