SNL , Will & Grace to DVD

NBC Enterprises and Lion’s Gate Home Entertainment are releasing Saturday

Night Live titles and the first season of Will & Grace on DVD Tuesday.

The Best of Saturday Night Live includes three separate discs featuring

favorite skits, outtakes and photo galleries of cast members Will Ferrell, Molly

Shannon and Adam Sandler. Other Best of SNL titles already out in the marketplace

include the best of Chris Farley, Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers.

The Will & Grace four-disc boxed set includes all 22 episodes,

interviews with the cast and other special features.

Both sets will be available in stores and ShopNBC.com

(www.shopnbc.com ) for

$19.99 each.