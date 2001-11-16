SNL trio teaming on NBC sitcom
A trio of former Saturday Night Live actors is teaming up for a new NBC comedy.
SNL alums Jon Lovitz and Norm Macdonald are set to star in a pilot from Adam Sandler's production company Happy Madison and NBC Studios.
The untitled pilot has Lovitz and Macdonald playing Odd Couple-style roommates. The pilot is being targeted for next fall. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.