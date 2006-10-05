SNL Topped By It's Doppleganger

The debut of the 32nd season of Saturday Night Live Sept. 30 averaged a 3.2 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo. That's up a tad (3%) from last year's season opener.

But it was not enough to top the NBC show about Saturday Night Live, NBC's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, about a Friday night comedy show on NBS, which averaged a 3.5/9 for its episode Monday night on NBC.

Both shows featured the debut of a new news team for their respective versions of satirical newscasts, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers in the case of the real SNL and D.L. Hughley (Simon Stiles) and Sarah Paulson (Harriet Hayes) for Studio 60's new pairing.