'SNL' Taps Darrell Hammond as Announcer

Former Saturday Night Live castmember Darrell Hammond has been named as the show's new announcer.

Hammond replaces Don Pardo, who died last month. Pardo had been the announcer for all but one of the show's 39 seasons. Hammond was on SNL for 14 years from 1995-2009, the longest tenure of any castmember.

The longrunning sketch show will bow its 40th season on Sept. 27 with Parks and Recreation’s Chris Pratt hosting and Ariana Grande as the musical guest. Sarah Silverman and former SNL castmember Bill Hader are also on tap to host this season, which will also see two new castmembers in Pete Davidson and Michael Che.

The news was first reported by the New York Times and USA Today.