'SNL's Don Pardo Dies at 96

Longtime Saturday Night Live announcer Don Pardo died Monday night. He was 96.

Pardo’s daughter confirmed his death to CBS Radio News.

Pardo was considered the "voice" of Saturday Night Live, serving as the announcer for all but one season (1981-82) of the late-night sketch comedy since its inception in 1975. Following his retirement in 2009, Pardo still provided the introductions by pre-recording his part from his Arizona home.

Pardo also worked as the announcer for early incarnations of such notable shows as The Price Is Right, Jackpot, Jeopardy!, Three on a Match, Winning Streak and NBC Nightly News. He began his career in radio with NBC back in 1940.

Pardo was elected in the TV Academy's Hall of Fame in 2010.