SNL 's Quinn signs with Comedy

At the very least, Saturday Night Live veteran Colin Quinn is booked

for a two-week engagement on Comedy Central.

Quinn and the cable network have inked a deal for an eight-episode trial for

a show that Quinn will host and executive-produce.

The unnamed program will air after The Daily Show with Jon Stewart at 11:30 p.m. for

two weeks beginning Dec. 9.

The series is still being developed, but the format will likely feature Quinn

engaging in topical political, social and cultural discussions.

After the limited run, Comedy will decide whether to ax the series or bring

it back as a regular.