SNL 's Quinn signs with Comedy
At the very least, Saturday Night Live veteran Colin Quinn is booked
for a two-week engagement on Comedy Central.
Quinn and the cable network have inked a deal for an eight-episode trial for
a show that Quinn will host and executive-produce.
The unnamed program will air after The Daily Show with Jon Stewart at 11:30 p.m. for
two weeks beginning Dec. 9.
The series is still being developed, but the format will likely feature Quinn
engaging in topical political, social and cultural discussions.
After the limited run, Comedy will decide whether to ax the series or bring
it back as a regular.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.