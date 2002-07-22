SNL 's Fallon to host VMAs
Saturday Night Live's Jimmy Fallon will play host at this summer's MTV: Music Television Video Music Awards.
Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and Pink headline the music acts.
The 19th installment of the Video Music Awards will air live from New York's famed Radio City Music Hall Aug. 29.
The award show traditionally is staged in early
September, but it was pushed back this year to avoid the first anniversary of
Sept. 11.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.