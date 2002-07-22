SNL 's Fallon to host VMAs

Saturday Night Live's Jimmy Fallon will play host at this summer's MTV: Music Television Video Music Awards.

Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and Pink headline the music acts.

The 19th installment of the Video Music Awards will air live from New York's famed Radio City Music Hall Aug. 29.

The award show traditionally is staged in early

September, but it was pushed back this year to avoid the first anniversary of

Sept. 11.