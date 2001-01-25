SNL presidential spoof rates

Lampooning newly elected president George W. Bush paid off in a big way for Saturday Night Live, which posted its highest ratings in two years for its inaugural night broadcast.

With a lineup of inaugural take-offs and a surprise cameo from outgoing Attorney General Janet Reno, NBC's long-running sketch comedy show ran up a 6.0 rating, 21 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. That was the highest rating since Garth Brooks appeared as SNL host. SNL also scored with Monica Lewinsky last May in another politically charged show that drew a 5.8.

The SNL inaugural night audience, averaging 11.1 million viewers was the show's biggest total audience since March 18, 2000. - Richard Tedesco