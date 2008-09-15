SNL Premiere Earns Highest Ratings Since 2001

The season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live marked the highest ratings for the late-night show’s season premiere since 2001.

The first installment of season No. 34 featured SNL alumnus Tina Fey making a guest appearance to portray Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin. William Shatner also made a cameo appearance.

SNL earned a 7.4 rating/18 share in metered-market households, topping last year’s premiere episode (4.5/11 Sept. 29, 2007). NBC said it marked the highest rated SNL telecast since Dec. 14, 2002 -- Al Gore hosted and the musical guest was Phish -- at a 7.5/17.