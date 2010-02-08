SNL Kagan: Station Revenues Down $5.5 Billion From 2006-09

Between 2006 and 2009, TV station revenues were down over five

and a half billion dollars, according to a new report from SNL Kagan, from

$24.6 billion to under $19 billion.

By 2013, Kagan predicts TV station revenues will only have

recovered about half of that drop, to $21.7 billion. "While still below

2006 levels," says the report, "our analysis indicates an industry

with positive momentum."

That's in part because the good news is that Kagan predicts

the increase in retrans and online revenue, while still only a relatively small

fraction of the total pie, will lead to a healthier future.

It is also because the report estimates a 5-7% boost in ad

spending this year, which Kagan calls conservative and adds could increase if

auto comes back and political "delivers on some early promise." A

Supreme Court decision allowing direct funding of campaign ads by corporations

and unions could help boost the latter, unless it is undone by unhappy

legislators and the Obama administration.

According to its predictions, retrans revenues are expected

to increase from just one percent of the total in 2006 to 9% in 2013, with

online increasing from 2% to 7%.

Continuing the rosy retrans outlook, the report says

networks should benefit from O&O retrans plus a potential share of higher

affiliate fees--networks are increasingly talking about getting a cut of

broadcasters increases in retrans, arguing their prime time is a big driver of

station value.

Kagan says the networks would turn around and invest more in

scripted dramas, which help with news lead-ins (as opposed to Jay Leno at 10,

the report suggests), and to more investment in sports rights, which are huge

ratings winners.

That last may be a bit of wishful thinking given the

migration of a lot of sports from network to cable--college bowl games, golf, Monday Night Football, All-Star games,

Nascar.

Other advertisers looking to drive buzz on top of their ads

may need to work a bit harder to navigate around the controversial content.