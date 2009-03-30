SNL Kagan Report: TV Revenues To Continue Slide, Rebound in 2010

Filed at 11:36 a.m. EST on Mar. 30, 2009

TV revenues will continue to slide through the rest of this year, but will rebound somewhat in 2010.

That's according to an SNL Kagan TV and radio outlook report in advance of its April 1 annual radio/TV finance summit.

The report predicts that national and spot TV advertising will drop another 15.7% percent in 2009 after dropping 6.9% to $20.1 billion in 2008.

But it forecasts a break in the clouds for 2010, continuing through 2013, which it predicts should offset some of the declines in 2008-2009.

That will put the five-year revenue drop between 2008 and 2013 at 2%.

Not surprisingly, the hardest hit market is expected to be auto capitol Detroit, with a 4.4% decline. Thanks to spending from the federal government, Washington, DC, is expected to be the least-affected market, down only .4% over that five-year period.