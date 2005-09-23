SNL Goes HD

NBC’s Saturday Night Live will be in HD for its season debut on Oct. 1 as the network’s technical team managed to keep on track this summer with the conversion project.

The SNL upgrade was the second leg of a two-pronged HD project at NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters. Late Night with Conan O’Brien debuted in HD this spring.

Steve Carell (of The Office) and musical guest Kanye West will kick off SNL's 31st season on Oct. 1. Other guests include:

Oct. 8: Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder; musical guest TBA

Oct. 22: Catherine Zeta-Jones; musical guest Franz Ferdinand

Oct. 29: Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong; musical guest, Sheryl Crow (Armstrong's fiancee)

Featured players Bill Hader and Andy Samberg will join SNL this season. Hader is a Second City Los Angeles vet. Samberg is an alum of three writer-performer-filmmakers dubbed "The Lonely Island" showcased on Channel 101.com.