SNL Comes to Cingular Cellphones

Saturday Night Live is coming to cell phones for the first time through an exclusive offering from Cingular. As part of "SNL Mobile," customers of the cellular provider can access content from the show, including episode clips, original video, ringtones and wallpaper.

The package comes out of a deal with NBC Universal and Broadway Video Entertainment, the production company headed by SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels.



Subscribers to Cingular Video, part of a $19.99 per month package Cingular offers, get access to a library of some 100 two- to three-minute clips of current and old SNL episodes as well as some shorts produced just for cell phones. Clips from the current season will become available the day after their SNL premiere.



They can also pay extra for SNL graphics and ringtones, including the show's theme song and memorable lines from sketches. Ringtones are $2.49 each and wallpaper graphics are $1.99 each.

