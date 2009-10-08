‘SNL', CNN Score On YouTube

Videos from Saturday Night Live and CNN were two of the top three most-viewed YouTube videos last week, according to the Project for Excellence In Journalism's New Media Index.

The most-viewed video, for the second week in a row, was a first-hand account of protests at the G20 Summit Sept. 24. But number two on the YouTube hit parade was a clip of new SNL cast member Jenny Slate accidently letting an f-word through a barrage of scripted "friggin's."

Number three was a clip from Wolf Blitzer's interview with Michael Moore, also on Sept. 24, in which he plugs his new movie attacking capitalism but also has to defend his own success in that capitalist system.