'SNL' Adds Pair of Femmes

Saturday Night Live is upping its femme quotient by adding Jenny Slate and Nasim Pedrad as cast regulars.

With Amy Poehler off the show -- after the first two Thursday Weekend Update editions -- NBC's venerable latenight sketch show is increasing its troupe size.

Slate recently starred in her own one-woman show, Dead Millionaire, at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Gotham and has appeared in the parody bit "7th Floor West" on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Iranian-born Pedrad is a regular at the Groundlings in Los Angeles and appeared in several episodes of ER.

