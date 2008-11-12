'SNL' Adding Two Cast Members

Saturday Night Live is adding two new female cast members in the wake of Amy Poehler’s departure from the show, NBC confirmed Wednesday.



The two new not-ready-for-primetime players are 21 year-old Abby Elliot, the daughter of comedian and former SNL-er Chris Elliot, and Michaela Watkins of LA’s The Groundlings improve troupe and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

NBC is expected to announce their addition to the cast Thursday.

Thanks to the presidential election and a spot-on impression of Republican VP nominee Sarah Palin by Tina Fey, SNL has seen a resurgence of late, once again delivering the long-running series into the spotlight.

Amy Poehler, who had been a staple on the show for many years, left after giving birth to her first child two weeks ago. She will star in a new sitcom from the creators of The Office for NBC next year.