Snell & Wilcox Names New President

Broadcast- and cable-equipment company Snell & Wilcox has tapped Mark Olingy as its new president, replacing Dick Crippa, who was named executive chairman.

Olingy comes to the company from WJLA-TV Washington, where he has been director of engineering and operations since 1997. In adddition to extensive station engineering experience, Olingy also has an equipment sales background with Harris and Philips. "I’ve been an integrator, a customer and a manufacturer," says Olingy, "and I think when you’ve worked in those three arenas it gives you a pretty good understanding of what each person is trying to accomplish."