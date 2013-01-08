Smythe, Gramer Out at Bright House News Channels
Robin Smythe, Central Florida News 13 vice president and
general manager, and Rod Gramer, VP and general manager at sister Bay News 9,
have been let go from the Bright House Networks cable news channels.
Their dismissal in the reorganization was reported in the Orlando Sentinel, which notes that
Smythe has been with News 13 since its start in 1997.
The Sentinel
quotes Elliott Wiser, vice president of local programming for Bright House
Networks, in a staff memo: "Through careful analysis, we became aware
there was redundancy in our organizational structure. Therefore, effective [Jan.
7], the VP/GM positions at Bay News 9 and Central Florida News 13 will be
eliminated."
"I want to thank Robin Smythe and Rod Gramer for their
service and wish them success in their future endeavors," he added.
"This was a difficult decision, but it makes the most sense for our
business moving forward."
