Smythe, Gramer Out at Bright House News Channels

Robin Smythe, Central Florida News 13 vice president and

general manager, and Rod Gramer, VP and general manager at sister Bay News 9,

have been let go from the Bright House Networks cable news channels.





Their dismissal in the reorganization was reported in the Orlando Sentinel, which notes that

Smythe has been with News 13 since its start in 1997.



The Sentinel

quotes Elliott Wiser, vice president of local programming for Bright House

Networks, in a staff memo: "Through careful analysis, we became aware

there was redundancy in our organizational structure. Therefore, effective [Jan.

7], the VP/GM positions at Bay News 9 and Central Florida News 13 will be

eliminated."





"I want to thank Robin Smythe and Rod Gramer for their

service and wish them success in their future endeavors," he added.

"This was a difficult decision, but it makes the most sense for our

business moving forward."