Smut Could Cost Spectrum

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell has told Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) that the agency won’t necessarily wait around for the Congress to pass its new tougher indecency regulations before bringing license revocation into the indecency equation.

In a letter to Dingell, Powell said, "In light of the Commission’s recently expressed intention to consider license revocation as a possible sanction in more egregious indecency cases, we will give serious consideration to designating for hearing renewal applications of licensees with serious or repeated indecency violations."

Powell also re-emphasized that a couple dozen complaints are about to be acted upon, with most getting hit with proposed fines.