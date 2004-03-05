Smut Could Cost Spectrum
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell has told Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) that the agency won’t necessarily wait around for the Congress to pass its new tougher indecency regulations before bringing license revocation into the indecency equation.
In a letter to Dingell, Powell said, "In light of the Commission’s recently expressed intention to consider license revocation as a possible sanction in more egregious indecency cases, we will give serious consideration to designating for hearing renewal applications of licensees with serious or repeated indecency violations."
Powell also re-emphasized that a couple dozen complaints are about to be acted upon, with most getting hit with proposed fines.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.