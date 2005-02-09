Smut Bill Passes Commerce 46-2

The House Commerce Committee Wednesday voted 46-2 to pass a bill to toughen indecency enforcement. That compares to the 49-1 by which a similar bill passed last session.

The two no votes were Janice Schakowsky (D-Ill.), the lone "no" vote last time, and one switch, Henry Waxman (D-Calif.).

The bill ups maximum fines from $32,500 to $500,000 for stations and from $11,000 to $500,000 for performers, increases the speed and oversight of the FCC indecency enforcement process, brings stations' licenses into play for violations, and encourages broadcasters to reinstate a family hour and voluntary code of conduct.

Two amendments were introduced by Schakowsky to strip out the provision that would up the fines on performers from $11,000 to $500,000 and maintain the current rule that performers must receive a first warning. Schakowsky , who said she was concerned about the chilling effect on artistic freedom, was the only committee member to vote against the indecency bill in the last session for the same reason.

Those amendments were voted down on voice vote, the only ones offered.

Although the bill did not address consolidation's effect on content or deal with violence or cable and satellite, several members said it should have, and that the committee should use the current bill as a springboard to those issues, including one member suggesting a la carte as a possible solution to cable indecency.

Amendments to a Senate version of the indecency bill on violence, cable, and consolidation in the last session helped submarine that effort.

While there were members looking for a tougher bill, there were also some expressing reservations and the one switcher.