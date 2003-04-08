Smulyan in talks with Fox

Emmis Communications Corp. CEO Jeff Smulyan confirmed that he's talked with Fox about

possibly buying a handful of the latter's smaller TV stations, then spinning

off the Emmis TV group into a separate entity while keeping the radio and

publishing interests under the Emmis Communications banner.

Stations under consideration include Fox stations in Austin, Texas, and Birmingham, Ala.

Smulyan also confirmed that Emmis is part of a group looking at buying the

Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team from Fox, as well. That's a separate

transaction, which, if it goes through, would leave Emmis as a minority

shareholder in the team.

Separately, Smulyan reiterated that the single biggest issue confronting

broadcasters today is the lack of a dual-revenue stream.

Speaking at an NAB panel session, he said, "You talk to any group head and

they will tell you that the dual-revenue stream is the only issue that matters

to this industry."

But Smulyan remained optimistic that the industry can come up with a solution,

although it will take a united effort by broadcasters.

"We can solve this problem but it's going to take this industry focusing on a

solution to get it done," he said.

Smulyan said talks among key industry leaders have "made progress," but he

declined to cite specifics.

But talks have debated a range of solutions from how to get full-spectrum

carriage of broadcast-digital signals by cable either through the marketplace or

congressional mandate, to even creating a broadcast consortium that would make a

bid for DirecTV Inc. (seen as a long-shot by many industry watchers).

"Cable has collected $20 billion per year for programming, and we get almost

none of it even though 84 percent of their audience" is watching over-the-air

signals, he added.

And satellite operators are charging viewers $1.50 per month for local

broadcast stations that they put in their pay TV packages, Smulyan said, "and they

give us a nickel or 10 cents. Basically, the satellite people are saying

[broadcasters] were stupid against cable, and you'll be stupid against us."