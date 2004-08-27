Trending

Smits Joins West Wing

By

NBC's The West Wing is adding another presidential hopeful to its cast and it will be another veteran of a critically acclaimed TV show.

Jimmy Smits, ex of acclaimed drama NYPD Blue, will play a Houston Congressman.The announcement follows the addition of former M*A*S*H star Alan Alda in the role of a Senator with ambitions for the top job.West Wing launches its new season Oct. 20.