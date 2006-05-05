Smithsonian Regents To Discuss VOD Deal

The Smithsonian Board of Regents is meeting Monday, May 8. On the agenda is a discussion of the its increasingly controversial VOD deal with Showtime.

A House subcommittee overseeing its funding has cut the Smithsonian’s budget by $5 million and added language to its appropriation to limit exclusive contracts like the TV deal with Showtime and CBS to create Smithsonian on Demand, a VOD channel with shows based in the museum’s collections, research, exhibits, and publications (Smithsonian magazine is one).

Smithsonian Secretary Lawrence Small is expected to talk about the museum's policy of not relealing details of its contracts.

The Subcommittee on Interior, the Environment and Related Agencies had asked to review the contract, but Small is not expected to change the longstanding position against disclosure.