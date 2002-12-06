Trending

The Smiths go to UPN

By

UPN is partnering with movie-star couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to
develop a script for a family comedy that would launch next fall, a spokesman
confirmed Thursday.

The Smiths -- who will not appear in the show but will executive-produce --
will work with James Lassiter of Smith's Overbrook Entertainment and
writer-producer Betsy Borns.

Pinkett Smith will write the show with Borns, whose credits include
Friends and Roseanne.