The Smiths go to UPN
UPN is partnering with movie-star couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to
develop a script for a family comedy that would launch next fall, a spokesman
confirmed Thursday.
The Smiths -- who will not appear in the show but will executive-produce --
will work with James Lassiter of Smith's Overbrook Entertainment and
writer-producer Betsy Borns.
Pinkett Smith will write the show with Borns, whose credits include
Friends and Roseanne.
