SmithGeiger Consultancy Grabs Jacques Natz

Jacques Natz, director of digital media at Hearst Television, was named senior vice president and senior consultant at SmithGeiger. He starts July 1 and will continue to work out of New York.

A respected local news veteran, Natz will work with SmithGeiger's TV station clients and other projects.

His career includes roles as news director at WTHR Indianapolis, KOMO Seattle and WHDH Boston, racking up a long list of awards along the way.

Natz moved from WTHR to Hearst TV corporate in October 2006. Other local news vets to make the move to SmithGeiger in recent years include former station news directors Andrew Finlayson, Tracy Brogden Miller and Chris Archer.