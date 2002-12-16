Smith targets news directors

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. CEO David Smith told investors at the UBS Warburg LLC media

conference last week that the big reason he is centralizing a chunk of his

stations' news production in one Baltimore facility is cost. But he also

questioned the news judgment of local news directors.

"Nothing upsets me more than when a local news director puts a headline story

of a water main break in Los Angeles as local news," Smith said. "That's the

kind of foolishness you see when local news directors are left to their own

devices." He added, "One of the nice things about having a centralized news

operation is that we take all of the politics out of the local news issues. We're

able to focus on content that's ratings-driven, as opposed to fluff, or dog-catcher stories, or whatever people tend to want to follow for whatever their

politics is."

Afterward, Smith softened a bit, saying the real reason for centralizing

news is cost.