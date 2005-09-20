Smith Tapped for Fox Radio Newscast

Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith be heard in a five-minute evening news segment aired on Fox News Radio affiliates starting Sept. 26.

The Fox Report With Shepard Smith will recap the day’s news “in the familiar Fox News style” at 5 p.m. each day, according to a press release. (Smith anchors a program of the same name at 7 p.m. on weeknights, as well as Studio B With Shepard Smith at 3 p.m.)

Kevin Magee, senior VP, Fox News Radio, said the network was pleased to have Smith “become a permanent fixture” at the 24/7 news service.

Fox News Radio reaches more than 10 million listeners per week. Its programming includes one-minute and five-minute updates to affiliate stations, as well as three weekday talk programs.