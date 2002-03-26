Smith steps down as ABC Family prez
ABC Family president Maureen Smith, who shepherded the network when it was Fox Family Channel and then through its sale to The Walt Disney Co., is stepping down. Her
position at ABC Family was considered a short-term arrangement, and few expected
her to stay on more than six months.
Disney purchased the former Fox Family from News Corp. last fall for
$5.2 billion.
Smith, a long-time Fox executive, does not have immediate plans. She is expected
to be replaced quickly, likely by a Disney insider.
