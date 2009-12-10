Smith, Largent Headline Spectrum Debate

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith and CTIA: The Wireless Association President Steve Largent are among the headliners for a House Communications Subcommittee hearing next week on spectrum issues.

NAB has been defending its spectrum allocation from growing calls from CTIA for more spectrum, particularly for wireless broadband.

According to a just-released witness list, also on tap for the Dec. 15 9:30 a.m. hearing are

Michael Calabrese of the Wireless Future Program New America Foundation, Dale Hatfieldof the Interdisciplinary Telecommunications Program University of Colorado at Boulder, Ray O. Johnson, CTO Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Thomas Stroup, CEO, Shared Spectrum Company.

The hearing is on two bills that would require the government to assess spectrum use with an eye toward more efficient use and reallocation.