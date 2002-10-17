Smith joins TLC Entertainment
Maureen Smith, former president of Fox Family Channel (now ABC Family) and
Fox Kids Network, has joined family-programming producer TLC Entertainment as a
partner.
Her primary goal will be to expand the library and brand.
TLC Entertainment is based out of CBS Studio Center in Studio
City, Calif.
