Smith to Guest on UPN's All of Us

Will Smith will make his first guest appearance on UPN’s All of Us

Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Smith; his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith; and Betsy Borns are creators and executive producers of the show, which UPN has picked up for the full season.

In the episode, Smith appears as a newly divorced college friend of main character Robert and his ex-wife, Neesee, who becomes romantically involved with Smith.

James Lassiter also executive-produces the show, which is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.