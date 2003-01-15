Smith goes to E!
E! Entertainment Television has recruited Salaam Coleman Smith to be senior
vice president of programming, a newly created post.
Smith will be charged with scheduling and program strategy and oversee
acquisitions for both E! and digi-net Style.
She is an MTV Networks veteran who previously served as VP of
programming and acquisitions for Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite.
