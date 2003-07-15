Smith gives FCC ‘fair’ warning

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Courts, the

Internet and Intellectual Property, gave the Federal Communications Commission a

gentle reminder Monday of his committee's jurisdiction over copyright issues and

its interest in protecting fair use.

Referring to the FCC's proposed rulemaking on the broadcast-flag technology

to protect digital broadcasts from illegal copying, Smith said, "It is important

that the transition to DTV and any implementation of rules requiring the use of

the broadcast flag does not have an adverse affect on how consumers may

legitimately use lawfully acquired entertainment products."

Saying that the commission "might issue rules that impact the Copyright Act

and involve my subcommittee's jurisdiction" and noting that there were some FCC

staffers in the room -- attending a Media Institute lunch -- Smith added, "I

appreciate their recognition of our jurisdiction in future actions."

Media Burea chief Ken Ferree, one of the FCC types in attendance, said

afterward that the agency indeed recognized the committee's purview.

Smith also said his committee has begun work on an Intellectual Property

Crime Index, using information from the private sector to track statistics on

intellectual-property crimes.

The subcommittee already gets data from the Department of Justice, but Smith said that information is confusing and often "inaccurately reflects the

actual crime rates."

Smith also said he is talking with the DOJ about updating the reporting system

for intellectual-property prosecutions.