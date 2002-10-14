Smith gets Nobel Prize
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's faith in the
markeplace got a high-profile boost last week with the announcement of the Nobel
Prize for Economics.
Sharing in the prize was George Mason University professor Vernon Smith, who
helped design the commission's process for spectrum auctions and whose studies
have tended to support marketplace forces over government regulation.
