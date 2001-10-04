Smith extends Fox deal

After losing Paula Zahn to CNN last month, Fox News Channel made sure to lock up another prime time stars, anchor and reporter Shepard Smith.

The News Corp. cable net Wednesday signed Smith a new three-year deal with an option for a fourth year. Smith, who was one of two television reporters who witnessed Timothy McVeigh's execution, anchors FNC's nightly newscast The Fox Report with Shepard Smith.

He has been with the channel since it launched in 1996.

While covering the Florida election flap last November, Smith was arrested for allegedly assaulting another reporter after a dispute over a parking spot. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle and released on $10,000 bail.

