Smith: Comcast/NBCU Conditions Likely

Indiana Republican Steve Buyer took aim at the Comcast/NBC

deal during a hearing on spectrum inventory and auction/reallocation bills

Tuesday, saying the committee needs to see over the horizon at "the impact

that this type of merger is going to have on a multimedia platform and

advertising model." National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon

Smith said some of his members had concerns as well.

Smith, who was a witness at the hearing, said some of his

members have been calling with concerns about the impact on retransmission

consent of the proposed Comcast/NBCU merger.

He thought it was likely there would have to be government conditions on

the merger if it is to go through.

"I think we should take a really good look here at

Comcast/NBC," Buyer told Committee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.), before

turning to Smith to press him on the issue. Boucher has already said there

would be at least one hearing next year, and reiterated that to Buyer.

Buyer said he had concerns about broadcasters, consolidation

and what kind of new business model the merger would represent. He said his

concern included that there would be a new advertising model for all the new

multiple programming delivery platforms and the ability to "mine and

profile" people for targeted advertising purposes, not only on the web but

potentially TV.

Buyer said having a distributor the size of Comcast be able

to control content, "it

almost turns the present business model inside out."

Smith said he had members for the deal and others "very

concerned about it." The issue is one that potentially divides his network

and non-network members, a point he alluded to. "We have networks and

affiliates. They have most issues in common, but this is one where there needs

to be an accommodation, an understanding and a legal structure put in place

that allows both to survive."

"The NAB has not taken a position on this

juncture," he said. "We are simply going to watch and see what kind

of conditions develop."

Buyer talked about the need for media diversity. He asked

whether Smith could relate to the concerns of station owners about

retransmission consent fees and what impact the deal could have on that, and on

others subject to "cost shifting" by virtue of vertical integration.

Smith said his phone has been ringing frequently with calls

from members concerned with retrans and other issues. "But I assume the

FCC, the FTC and the Department of Justice will look at all these things and

propose conditions if this is to go forward at all. At this juncture it is the

feeling of the association that we should allow the process to work."

Buyer said that his concern was confirmed by what he called

"the silence."

"When there is silence in the marketplace because of

this type of deal," he said, "that tells me there is great concern in

the marketplace and fear that, if in fact, a company were to come out against

this type of merger, what type of repercussions would occur."

While a lot of member companies may confide in that phone

call with you, there is a reason that they are not coming out publicly because

they don't want to come out publicly because they don't want to get jammed in

their negotiations."

I think they are very interested observers in this process

and share the concerns you have expressed," said Smith.

"The gentleman is quite right in expressing the need for us

to focus on this very carefully," said Boucher, "and it is certainly our

intent to do so."