Smith asserts media bias

Saying he had concerns about their "commitment to objectivity,"

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) took the occasion of a Media Institute

luncheon in Washington, D.C., to criticize the mainstream media.

Pointing to a just-released Pew Research Center survey that found that 53% of Americans

believe news organizations are politically biased, Smith cited three examples of

what he felt were journalists providing "only part of the information you

needed":

saying that if education were the yardstick of freedom, "Cuba would rank as one of the freest nations on earth." A Newsweek assistant managing editor, talking about Sept. 11, saying "the

German prosecutorial system was pretty laid back and didn't want to be John Ashcroft, you know, they didn't want to be the SS." And a Cable News Network anchor reporting on President Bush's fund-raising: "It is

inherently a shakedown?"

Saying those had been offered as news, not opinion, Smith said: "Americans

who only receive their news from these media outlets could reasonably conclude

that Cuba is a virtual democracy, John Ashcroft is a Nazi and President Bush's

fund-raisers are nothing more than extortion rackets. How wrong and how

regrettable."

Smith did single out Tim Russert as one of the journalists "who serve the

public well."

The Media Institute is a First Amendment think tank funded by media

companies.