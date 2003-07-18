Trending

Smith adds to ‘fair’ list

In a speech last week, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) accused some
major media, including ABC and Cable News Network, of political bias, while identifying only
NBC's Tim Russert as an example of "tough but fair" journalism.

Afterward, Smith explained that the list was not confined to Russert, although he
did not elaborate.

What of the "reporting" and "deciding" on Fox News Channel? "Absolutely, fair and
balanced," Smith said unequivocally.