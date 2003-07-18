Smith adds to ‘fair’ list

In a speech last week, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) accused some

major media, including ABC and Cable News Network, of political bias, while identifying only

NBC's Tim Russert as an example of "tough but fair" journalism.

Afterward, Smith explained that the list was not confined to Russert, although he

did not elaborate.

What of the "reporting" and "deciding" on Fox News Channel? "Absolutely, fair and

balanced," Smith said unequivocally.