Smith adds to ‘fair’ list
In a speech last week, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) accused some
major media, including ABC and Cable News Network, of political bias, while identifying only
NBC's Tim Russert as an example of "tough but fair" journalism.
Afterward, Smith explained that the list was not confined to Russert, although he
did not elaborate.
What of the "reporting" and "deciding" on Fox News Channel? "Absolutely, fair and
balanced," Smith said unequivocally.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.