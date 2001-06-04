Smiley's face at ABC

Fired BET talk-show host Tavis Smiley has signed on with ABC News as a contributor to Primetime Thursday

and Good Morning America.

That move looks nicely symbiotic, or maybe even doubly symbiotic, considering that BET canned Smiley in March shortly after he sold an exclusive interview with former Symbionese Liberation Army member Sara Jane Olson to ABC (rather than BET).

But the cable network never said that's why Smiley was shown the door.

There's also word that Smiley could get his own syndicated show with ABC sister company Buena Vista Television.

Plus, he's apparently close to coming on board with ABC Radio as a syndicated commentator for The Tom Joyner Radio Show, the host of which was one of Smiley's ardent supporters during the time of his firing from BET.

Separately, Smiley will also be featured on several CNN programs including TalkBack Live

and Inside Politics.