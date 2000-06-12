Smile, youre at Promax/BDA

Crossroads Television, the provider of the shoe shine/ nail salon booth at last year's Promax/BDA convention, will also be lending its funny bone to this week's gathering.

The team behind ABC's Super Bowl-placed promos (featuring Regis Philbin jet-setting through various network shows) is adopting a photographic theme this year to entertain attendees. Rob Battles, the company's creative director, says that booth-goers will be able to have their picture taken "in a cheesy, Sears-like setting" with a choice of three characters.

Crossroads will also be hosting a Wednesday Promax/BDA conference session, "What's So Funny," that will critique various local station promos.